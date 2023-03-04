Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.
Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
