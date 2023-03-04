Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

