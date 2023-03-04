Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,690. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,506,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.