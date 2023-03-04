KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.00 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. KOK has a market cap of $35.00 million and approximately $866,498.67 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00040774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00220882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,353.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06744359 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $867,414.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.