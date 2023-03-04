KOK Price Tops $0.0696 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and $963,675.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06744359 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $867,414.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

