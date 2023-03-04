KOK (KOK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $35.27 million and $867,138.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00220170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07060541 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $863,700.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

