Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.51-16.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.94 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

