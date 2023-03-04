Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNRRY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 2.9 %

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

