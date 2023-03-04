KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

