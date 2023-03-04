Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.30 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). Approximately 88,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 29,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Kingswood Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of £57.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.15.

About Kingswood

(Get Rating)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

