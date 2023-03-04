Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €66.00 ($70.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($88.30) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

KGSPY remained flat at $66.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $107.34.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

