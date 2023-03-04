Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

