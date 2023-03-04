Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Kinetik Price Performance
Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64.
Institutional Trading of Kinetik
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.
