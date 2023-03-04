Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS stock opened at C$169.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$173.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinaxis Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,250. In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

