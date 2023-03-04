Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $124.29 on Friday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.