KeyCorp Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.55.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.05 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.