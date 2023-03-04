Kevin Yuann Sells 2,357 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98.
- On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $14,955.00.
NerdWallet Price Performance
NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,311. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
