Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
KYN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 667,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,332. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
