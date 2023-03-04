Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

KYN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 667,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,332. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 981.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

