Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Stephen Mitchener Sells 6,357 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Mitchener sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $19,261.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,788.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

