Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Avi S. Katz Sells 20,800 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,257,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,881.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $0.75 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

