Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kakaku.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.