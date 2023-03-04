JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.