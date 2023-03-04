JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

About iHeartMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.