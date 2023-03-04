JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $455.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock valued at $774,799. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

