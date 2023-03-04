JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

PUM stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €82.12 ($87.36). The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.79.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

