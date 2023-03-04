Joseph H. Mongrain Sells 15,000 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,015,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

