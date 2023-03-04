Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

