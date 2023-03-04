John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $104.17 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

