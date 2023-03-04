John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

