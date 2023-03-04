Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.
RHI Magnesita Trading Down 0.5 %
LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.62) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,545.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
