Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.62) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,545.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €1.10 ($1.17) per share. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is 3,190.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

