JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.91) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.50 ($34.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

JDEPF opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

