Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.45. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
