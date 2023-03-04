Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.45. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

