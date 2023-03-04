Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 3.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

