Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.67

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.67 and last traded at C$31.68, with a volume of 83201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.84.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.34.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.