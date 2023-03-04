Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.67

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.67 and last traded at C$31.68, with a volume of 83201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.84.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.