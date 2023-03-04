James F. Oliviero III Sells 5,483 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 421,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
