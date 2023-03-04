James F. Oliviero III Sells 5,483 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 421,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

