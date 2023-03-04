Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $85.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
