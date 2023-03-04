Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $85.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

