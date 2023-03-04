Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.22.

ITRI stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

