iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.61% of iSun worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in iSun in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iSun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. iSun, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iSun Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on iSun from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.