iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVE stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.