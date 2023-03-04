iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SOXX traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.59. 803,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $501.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

