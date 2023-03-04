iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

