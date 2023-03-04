iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

