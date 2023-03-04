iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HYDB opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.