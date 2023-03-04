iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Raised by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of IUSV opened at $74.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
