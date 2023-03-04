iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,602,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.