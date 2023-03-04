iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,602,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

