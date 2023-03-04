iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,517 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

