Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives $60.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.