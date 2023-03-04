Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives $60.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.
In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.
NYSE IRM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
