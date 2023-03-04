Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Suzanne E. Mcbride Sells 4,669 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $283,174.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 893.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

