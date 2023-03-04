Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,661,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

