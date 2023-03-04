IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.49 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $206.23 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

