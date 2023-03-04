Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IQI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

