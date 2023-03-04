Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $299.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

